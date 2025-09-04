Alert issued for private hospitals in wake of flood situation

The Sindh Healthcare Commission (SHCC) on Thursday issued an alert to all private hospitals in the province, directing them to make immediate preparations and take measures in view of the impending flood situation. The Commission directed the hospitals to revisit their institutional disaster preparedness and response plans, ensuring they are equipped to handle the potential surge in patients. This includes assuring protection of facilities from flooding, preparing for potential flooding, and having backup power supply systems in place, especially for essential service areas, according to a communique. Private hospitals have been directed to establish a clear command system, assign responsibilities, and ensure the availability and deployment of human resources for both routine duties and flood-related response duties. They have also been asked to reserve beds for flood-affected patients, review and optimize their capacity with plans, and enhance resources, including essential medications and staff deployment. SHCC’s alert emphasizes the need for effective coordination and response to the impending flood situation, ensuring adequate public health response and minimizing the risk of adverse health outcomes.