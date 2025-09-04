Mayor pays tribute to journalist community

Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that journalists and their organizations have played a vital role in the freedom of expression. A monument will be established at Khaliq Dina Hall to commemorate the Platinum Jubilee of the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ), so that future generations may be acquainted with the sacrifices and services of the journalist community for democracy and freedom of expression, alongside the leaders of the Pakistan Movement.

He expressed these views while addressing the foundation stone laying ceremony of the monument, attended by PFUJ office bearers and a large number of journalists. On this occasion, PFUJ President Tahir Hasan, General Secretary Sardar Liaqat Kashmiri, senior journalists Habib Khan Ghori, Mazhar Abbas, Ayub Jan Sarhandi, Imtiaz Ahmed Farhan, Nawab Qureshi, Nematullah Bukhari, Noshaba Siddiqui, Farah Awan, Liaqat Mughal, Nasser Hussain, and many others were present.

Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that although he is a political worker, his deep association with the journalist community stems from belonging to a family of journalists. He pledged that this monument would be constructed at his personal expense, and if the costs exceeded, it would be funded through KMC resources.

He stated that journalists have played a great role in democracy and freedom of expression, and we must leave behind a better Karachi for the coming generations. Journalism is the fourth pillar of the state, and we must abandon despair and hopelessness and continue the struggle through the power of the pen. He emphasized the vital role of the journalist community in reforming society and assured that the PFUJ Platinum Jubilee Monument would be constructed in a magnificent manner.

He added that newspapers, TV channels, and social media play an extremely important role in mass communication. The mayor assured that the problems faced by the journalist community would be resolved on a priority basis by KMC. He said that journalists and local leadership share a close relationship; newspapers and channels highlight the issues of the city and efforts are made to resolve them on a priority basis.

He further said that whether it was the Pakistan Movement or the nation’s development afterward, the journalist community has always played a positive role and will continue to do so in the future as well. Mayor Karachi noted that his family background is in journalism, and he tries to maintain this bond with the journalist fraternity. He recalled that his father, Wahab Siddiqui, served in journalism throughout his life while his mother, when she became a member of the KMC council, chose to work on the media committee and rendered her services there.

PFUJ President Tahir Hasan welcomed the mayor at the ceremony and expressed gratitude for his full cooperation in the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. On this occasion, PFUJ presented a commemorative shield to Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab.