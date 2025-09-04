Railways, Sindh govt team up to modernise Karachi stations

Federal Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi and Sindh Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani have announced that extensive measures are being taken to ensure better travel facilities across the country and to upgrade waiting areas at all railway stations along modern lines.

Special attention is being given to Karachi Cantt and City stations, where cleanliness arrangements will now be managed under a formal agreement between Pakistan Railways and the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB).

The Sindh government has pledged to provide maximum facilities for passengers travelling via train to and from Karachi.

The announcement came during a meeting and signing ceremony on Thursday, attended by senior officials including Sindh Additional Chief Secretary (Local Government) Waseem Shamshad, Chairman Railways Syed Mazhar Ali Shah, CEO Railways Aamir Ali Baloch, Additional GM Infrastructure Hammad Hassan Mirza, DS Railway Karachi Mehmood Rehman Lakho, and SSWMB Managing Director Tariq Nizamani.

Under the agreement, SSWMB will ensure cleanliness inside Karachi’s Cantt and City stations, trains, and their surrounding areas using modern technology.

Federal Minister Hanif Abbasi stated that as Karachi is the country’s economic hub, Pakistan Railways is committed to further improving its system here.

He highlighted the construction of modern waiting halls at Cantt Station equipped with full passenger amenities.

Abbasi added that similar arrangements with solid waste companies in Punjab had already yielded significant improvements in station cleanliness, and the same model was now being introduced in Karachi in partnership with SSWMB.

Sindh Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani expressed support for the ongoing reforms in Pakistan Railways, stressing that the Sindh government is equally keen to provide affordable, quality travel facilities to millions of citizens.

He welcomed the initiative to modernise passenger waiting areas in Sindh’s major stations and assured that SSWMB will maintain the highest standards of cleanliness at Karachi Cantt and City stations.

Ghani also announced that he would soon personally visit both stations to review the sanitation arrangements.