Sindh pledges robust support for industry-startups collaboration

The Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) hosted the grand event “KATI Industrial Edge 2025”, which was attended by a large number of industrialists, business community members, startup leaders, and economic experts. Chief Guest, Sindh Provincial Minister for Energy and Planning Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, in his address, said that the Sindh Government will provide all possible facilities to promote collaboration between industry and startups.

The event was also attended by KATI President Junaid Naqi, Deputy Patron-in-Chief Zubair Chhaya, Senior Vice President Ijaz Ahmed Sheikh, Vice President Tariq Hussain, Chairperson of the Incubation & Startups Committee Maheen Salman, National Incubation Center Project Director Azfar Hussain, Muhammad Ghazal, Kareem Teli, Farukh Ali Qandhari, Dr. Mehvesh Akhtar Khan, among others.

Minister Nasir Hussain Shah highlighted that Pakistan’s economy is currently facing several challenges. However, the government is determined to fully utilize the potential of youth, with special attention and guidance from PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who has instructed Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah to extend full support to youth, particularly startups. He added that Sindh government departments are already working in this direction, offering interest-free loans to startups. The recommendations from the KATI event will also be implemented to provide facilities for young entrepreneurs.

KATI President Junaid Naqi said that KATI Industrial Edge 2025 is a unique platform where direct interaction between industry and startups is being established. He emphasized that industrialists are now ready to invest in innovation and research. Promoting import substitution industries is essential to reduce dependency on foreign goods, strengthen the national economy, and ensure Pakistan’s self-reliance. Locally produced goods will reduce the trade deficit and improve foreign exchange reserves.

Deputy Patron-in-Chief Zubair Chhaya said that the young generation possesses immense potential that must be properly guided. This is the age of technology, and Pakistani startups have already achieved global recognition. He urged the government to provide startups with facilities and easy, interest-free loans to ensure their growth. He added that it is also the responsibility of industrialists to prioritize startups, as industries ultimately benefit the most from their innovations.

Chairperson of the Incubation and Startups Committee Maheen Salman stated that startups are not only part of planning but are practically an essential requirement for industry. She stressed that if youth receive investment and industrial collaboration for their ideas, Pakistan’s economy could be transformed. “Our youth have no shortage of talent-what they lack are resources and guidance. If industry stands with them, they can bring global recognition to Pakistan.”

NIC Project Director Azfar Hussain said that Korangi is the economic engine of Karachi, and Karachi drives the national economy. Unfortunately, the government has not yet provided startups with the facilities available in developed countries. Despite this, Pakistani startups have proven their worth globally. In the US alone, Pakistani entrepreneurs have built industries worth over USD 10 billion. If such facilities were available in Pakistan, a true economic revolution could be achieved.

He also noted that while decades ago the world’s leading companies were manufacturing firms, today, most of the top 10 global companies are tech giants, which do not require massive resources to grow. With the right infrastructure and financial support, startups can help Pakistan earn billions of dollars. Other speakers included Muhammad Ghazal (COO, Saylani Welfare International Trust), Kareem Teli (Managing Director, Iglu Pakistan), Dr. Mehvesh Akhtar Khan (Director, Opeth Pharma), and Syed Ali Askari (CEO, CMCon Engineering Services). Startups from NIC Karachi, Sir Syed University, and other educational and vocational institutions also participated in the event.