Karachi board launches online document issuance service

Board of Intermediate Education circulated for the information of all concerned that keeping in view the hardship of the students and general public, the Board of Intermediate Education, Karachi has officially introduced its Online Document Issuance Service.

With this new facility, students are no longer required to visit the Board of Intermediate Education, Karachi in person to apply for or obtain their academic documents. Instead, they can apply through board’s official online portals, conveniently: https://www.biek.edu.pk, https://portal.biek.edu.pk.

The following credentials and documents can be obtained online:

HSC Pakka Certificate, Verification of HSC Pakka Certificate, Duplicate Marks Sheet, Verification of Marks Sheet, Duplicate Admit Card, Migration Certificate, Provisional Certificate, Duplicate Enrolment and Duplicate Registration.

The prescribed fee shall be paid online via “Kuick Pay”. The required credential / document will be delivered to the student’s provided address through “Urgent Mail Service” (UMS) of Pakistan Post.

This facility is being provided in the best interest of the students and general public, aiming to promote ease of access, transparency, and efficiency in document issuance. All students and citizens are encouraged to make the most of this facility to save time, avoid unnecessary travel, and experience a more streamlined service.