SBP Reserves Hit $14.3bn After $28.2m Weekly Gain

Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves inched higher during the week ending August 29, 2025, offering a modest yet encouraging signal of financial resilience. According to official figures, the country’s total liquid reserves climbed by $41.7 million—or 0.21%—to reach $19.65 billion.

The uptick was led by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), whose holdings rose by $28.2 million to settle at $14.3 billion. Commercial banks also added to the momentum, posting a $13.5 million increase in their net reserves.

While the growth may appear slight, economists emphasize its importance. With reserves underpinning import capacity and external debt servicing, even incremental gains bolster Pakistan’s economic buffer at a time of heightened global uncertainty.

“The reserves serve as a frontline defense against external shocks,” said one analyst. “An increase, however modest, signals improved financial management and helps shore up confidence in Pakistan’s ability to navigate ongoing economic pressures.”

Breaking down the numbers, SBP’s own usable reserves now stand at $10.66 billion, while commercial banks contribute $9.0 billion to the total pool.

For policymakers, the reserves’ expansion provides breathing room in a challenging environment shaped by fluctuating commodity prices, global interest rate shifts, and regional economic volatility. For businesses and consumers, it suggests greater stability in the supply of imported essentials and a firmer base for the rupee.