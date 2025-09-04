Sindh braces for floods as Punjab toll reaches 46

Sindh is preparing for possible flooding in the Indus River as the disaster continues to worsen in Punjab. The Pakistan Meteorological Department warns of very high flood levels at Guddu Barrage between September 6 and 7. So far, Punjab has reported 46 deaths and over 3.87 million people affected.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said the province is ready to handle water flows of up to 1.1 million cusecs. Precautionary steps are already in place. The government has also deployed Pakistan Army troops in flood-prone areas. Rangers are guarding irrigation infrastructure and helping with evacuation and relief.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) reported extremely high flood levels at Ganda Singh Wala on the Sutlej River. Water is flowing at 335,591 cusecs due to the release from nearly full Indian dams, including Pong and Bhakra. The NEOC warned that parts of Punjab, including Kasur, Okara, Pakpattan, and Bahawalnagar, are at high risk.

The Punjab Disaster Management Authority said floods have damaged over 3,900 villages. More than 1.8 million people have been rescued, and hundreds of relief, medical, and veterinary camps have been set up. Over 1.3 million animals have been shifted to safe areas as well.

Authorities are monitoring all major rivers, including Sutlej, Chenab, Ravi, and Indus. Flash floods have already submerged dozens of villages in Multan and Muzaffargarh. Rescue operations continue in Burewala, Vehari, and Lodhran. Officials say all major bridges and embankments remain intact for now.