Gold price holds steady at Rs376,700 after record high

Gold prices in Pakistan stayed unchanged on Thursday, following a record-breaking rise the day before. The price per tola remained at Rs376,700, according to the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

The price of 10 grams of gold also held steady at Rs322,959. This stability follows weeks of rising prices in both local and global markets. Traders say limited demand and international calm kept prices from climbing further.

On the global front, the international gold rate also remained stable at $3,540 per ounce. This includes a $20 premium, as per the APGJSA report. The recent surge in global prices had influenced Pakistan’s record rates.

Silver prices in the local market also remained unchanged. The rate per tola of silver stood at Rs4,315, showing no movement from the previous day. Market experts expect prices to stay range-bound unless global trends shift sharply.

Gold prices in Pakistan have been closely tied to international trends and the rupee’s performance. Investors continue to keep a close watch, especially after the precious metal reached new highs this week.