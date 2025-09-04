France hits google, Shein with record fines

France’s data protection authority has imposed record fines on tech giant Google and fast-fashion platform Shein for failing to follow the country’s internet cookie laws, officials announced on Wednesday.

Google was fined 325 million euros while Shein received a penalty of 150 million euros, making these some of the largest punishments ever issued by the CNIL watchdog for data violations in Europe.

The authority found that both companies failed to secure users’ free and informed consent before placing advertising cookies on their browsers, which collect information on online activity for targeted marketing purposes.

CNIL highlighted Shein’s “massive” data collection from cookies affecting 12 million monthly users in France, criticizing its lack of consent mechanisms and insufficient options for users to withdraw permission.

Google’s practices included a “cookie wall” when creating accounts, requiring users to accept tracking software before proceeding, and inserting adverts within Gmail inboxes, impacting 53 million French users without clear consent.

Both companies can appeal the fines. Additionally, Google must update its systems within six months, or it will face further daily penalties of 100,000 euros, emphasizing the authority’s strict enforcement of privacy laws.