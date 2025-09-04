FIFA launches 2026 world cup ticket sales

FIFA will start a multi-phase ticket sale for the 2026 World Cup this month, offering prices ranging from $60 for group-stage matches to $6,710 for the final match.

Fans can buy single-game tickets, venue-specific tickets, and team-specific packages, with prices varying based on demand. FIFA also announced a detailed schedule for the first phase of ticket sales.

The 2026 World Cup will feature 48 teams, the largest ever, competing in the United States, Canada, and Mexico from June 11 to July 19 next year, drawing global football fans.

Visa cardholders can register for a FIFA ID online to enter a presale draw between September 10 and 19. Those selected can start purchasing tickets from October 1, ensuring early access to popular matches.

Sales are limited to four tickets per person per match, with a maximum of 40 tickets per individual for the entire tournament. Additional ticket phases will follow in the coming months.

Phase two registration will run from October 27-31 for sales starting mid-November, while phase three begins after the December 5 tournament draw. FIFA will also provide resale options and supporter ticket packages.