Cummins ready to risk back injury for ashes

Australia captain Pat Cummins has vowed to do “whatever it takes” to play in the upcoming Ashes series against England, despite suffering a back injury that has kept him sidelined.

The 32-year-old fast bowler has been ruled out of Australia’s upcoming white-ball series against New Zealand and India due to lumbar bone stress, raising concerns over the team’s Ashes preparations.

Cummins has not bowled since the Test tour of the West Indies in June-July, focusing only on light gym work. He said he is prepared to take calculated risks to return in time.

“The Ashes only come around once, so I’m happy to push myself and take a few risks to play,” Cummins said, emphasizing his commitment to leading the team in Perth this November.

Medical staff will reassess him in a month, with the final decision depending on his recovery and the performance of fellow fast bowlers Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, and Scott Boland.

Cummins has faced serious back issues before, including a 2018 flare-up, but has missed only one Test since becoming captain four years ago. He hopes to manage the injury without missing significant cricket.

Australia retained the Ashes in England in 2023 after a 2-2 draw and previously beat England 4-0 at home in 2021-22. The first Test of the series starts on November 21.