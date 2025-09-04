Judge blocks Trump funding cuts to Harvard

A US judge ordered the Trump administration to reverse deep funding cuts to Harvard University, which had frozen more than $2 billion over alleged antisemitism and bias on campus. The ruling highlighted that the funding cuts violated the First Amendment.

The administration argued that Harvard failed to protect Jewish and Israeli students during protests against Israel’s war in Gaza. However, Harvard rejected the claims, saying the move aimed to control the university’s hiring, admissions, and curriculum.

The funding freeze forced Harvard to halt hiring and pause major research programs, particularly in public health and medical fields. Experts warned that these delays could negatively impact ongoing projects and potentially risk American lives.

Boston federal judge Allison Burroughs vacated all freezes and termination letters issued after April 14, 2025. She also barred the administration from using similar reasoning to cut university funding in the future, reinforcing protections for academic independence.

Despite the court victory, Harvard may still negotiate a settlement with the administration. Experts suggest a potential agreement could involve the university paying a sum while federal funding is restored, similar to deals other universities have struck.

Judge Burroughs acknowledged antisemitism issues on campus but said cutting funding had no link to addressing them. She added that the administration’s actions appeared politically motivated, using concerns about antisemitism as a pretext for targeting the university’s independence and research priorities.