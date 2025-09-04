Nigeria boat tragedy claims 60 lives

At least 60 people have died after a boat carrying more than 100 passengers capsized in Nigeria’s north-central Niger State, officials confirmed as rescue efforts continued. The vessel left Tungan Sule in Malale district on Tuesday morning, heading to Dugga for a condolence visit, but struck a submerged tree stump near Gausawa community.

Local authorities said the tragedy unfolded quickly around 11 a.m., leaving dozens trapped in the water. Abdullahi Baba Ara, chair of Borgu Local Government Area, reported that many passengers remain missing while ten survivors are in critical condition. He added that the casualty figure could rise further as searches continue.

Witnesses described heartbreaking scenes at the riverbank. Sa’adu Inuwa Muhammad, district head of Shagumi, said he spent hours at the site, helping recover 31 bodies and observing the boat’s removal. He noted that women and children were among the majority of victims, and some were buried immediately in accordance with Islamic rites.

The Niger State Emergency Management Agency confirmed 29 deaths and said 50 passengers were rescued alive, while two remain unaccounted for. Officials emphasized that the overloaded boat’s collision with a tree stump caused it to capsize. Emergency teams and local divers are working together to recover bodies and assist survivors.

Boat accidents are tragically common in Nigeria, particularly during the rainy season. Poor safety measures, overcrowding, and aging vessels often contribute to deadly incidents, leaving communities devastated and raising urgent questions about stricter enforcement. This latest disaster highlights once again the need for better safety regulations to prevent further loss of lives on Nigeria’s waterways.