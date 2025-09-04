Israel expects one million Gazans to flee offensive

Israel has warned that its upcoming offensive on Gaza City could force nearly one million Palestinians to flee south, raising global concern over worsening humanitarian conditions. Military chief Eyal Zamir confirmed that Israeli forces are intensifying combat operations as part of preparations to seize Gaza’s largest urban center, despite warnings from aid groups about impossible evacuation conditions.

According to Israeli officials, about 70,000 Palestinians have already left northern Gaza in recent days to escape advancing troops. The army expects displacement on an unprecedented scale, as nearly one million people currently live in and around Gaza City. The United Nations has already declared famine in the area, highlighting the severe shortage of food, water, and medical supplies.

Meanwhile, protests erupted in Jerusalem where families of hostages and anti-war groups demanded a truce and prisoner exchange deal. Demonstrators called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to act, with relatives of captives accusing him of prolonging the war for political gain. Tensions rose as a fire during the protests destroyed a reservist’s car, which officials condemned as crossing a “red line.”

On the battlefield, Gaza’s civil defence agency reported that at least 62 Palestinians were killed in Israeli strikes on Wednesday alone. Survivors described harrowing scenes of children pulled from rubble after entire families were wiped out. Areas previously designated as humanitarian zones, such as Al-Mawasi, have also come under repeated attacks, leaving residents with little access to food, water, and shelter.

The conflict began in October 2023 when Hamas launched an unprecedented attack that killed 1,219 people in Israel. Since then, Israel’s military campaign has killed at least 63,746 Palestinians, mostly civilians, according to figures deemed reliable by the United Nations. As preparations for a Gaza City offensive continue, humanitarian agencies warn that displacement, starvation, and civilian casualties could reach catastrophic levels.