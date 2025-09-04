Saudi investors show strong interest in Pakistani snacks

Saudi investors are showing growing interest in partnering with Pakistani snack producers as both sides explore opportunities for joint ventures in the fast-expanding food sector. A Pakistani business delegation currently visiting Jeddah highlighted the country’s strength in producing affordable, tasty, and halal-certified snacks that can appeal to Saudi consumers. Industry leaders stressed that innovative, high-quality products are essential to meeting the rising demand across the Kingdom.

During the meetings, Pakistan’s delegation showcased both traditional snacks such as nimco, roasted chickpeas, and spicy mixtures, alongside modern items like cookies, biscuits, flavored chips, and energy bars. Investors expressed interest in co-branding, technology transfer, and halal certification, noting that Pakistani snacks combine authenticity with affordability. This combination positions them well in Saudi Arabia’s evolving consumer market, which increasingly values quality and variety.

The Saudi food and beverage sector is projected to reach nearly $57.4 billion in 2025, growing steadily due to urbanization, rising incomes, and the Vision 2030 initiative. With millions of tourists expected in the coming years, demand for packaged snacks, quick-service meals, and convenience foods is expected to rise significantly. These trends offer Pakistani exporters an opportunity to align their products with Gulf consumer preferences.

Pakistani exporters argue they can offer snacks that match both traditional tastes and modern health needs, such as baked alternatives, organic energy bars, and low-fat chips. However, experts caution that entering Saudi Arabia’s competitive snack market will require heavy investment in branding, attractive packaging, and global certifications. Without these steps, competing against multinational snack giants already present in the Kingdom will remain difficult.

Despite challenges, industry leaders remain optimistic that long-term cooperation will benefit both countries. They believe Pakistan’s edge lies in affordability, authenticity, and halal assurance, which are highly valued in the Gulf. Business representatives further argue that these partnerships can pave the way for joint ventures in dairy, beverages, and processed meats, strengthening bilateral trade and positioning Pakistan as a stronger player in the region’s food sector.