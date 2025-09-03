Alhamra to host an evening of music with Aldo Mata and Qi Shen

The Lahore Arts Council is set to welcome audiences to an extraordinary evening of music on September 30, 7pm, at Hall II, Alhamra Arts Centre, featuring the world-renowned Spanish cellist Aldo Mata alongside the celebrated Chinese new-media artist, composer and multi-instrumentalist Qi Shen.

This cross-continental collaboration promises to be a rare and unforgettable encounter of East and West, tradition and innovation. Aldo Mata, revered for his profound artistry and evocative command of the cello, has graced Alhamra’s stage on numerous occasions, leaving audiences spellbound each time. His return to Lahore once again reaffirms Alhamra’s commitment to bringing the world’s finest classical musicians to Pakistan.

Qi Shen, a visionary composer and performer, seamlessly merges acoustic instrumentation with cutting-edge technologies, creating soundscapes that challenge conventions while celebrating heritage. Her appearance at Alhamra marks a moment of cultural resonance, where the classical depth of the cello and the experimental dimensions of new media will converse in harmony. Speaking on the upcoming concert, Chairman Alhamra Razi Ahmed expressed, “It is a privilege to see Alhamra continuously hosting artists of global acclaim. This performance reflects our enduring mission to connect Pakistan with the finest cultural traditions of the world.” Executive Director Alhamra Mahboob Alam added, “The collaboration between Aldo Mata and Qi Shen is an inspiring dialogue between nations and genres. Alhamra remains devoted to offering the people of Lahore experiences that enrich, elevate, and unite through the universal language of art.” The evening will weave together the classical mastery of Europe and the experimental brilliance of Asia, illuminating Alhamra’s stage with a performance designed to captivate both connoisseurs of fine music and new audiences alike.