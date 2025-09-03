Prof. Dr. Abdul Majid Receives HEC Best Book Award in Physical Sciences

Prof. Dr. Abdul Majid, a distinguished faculty member at the University of Gujrat, has been honored with the Best Publication Award in the Physical Sciences category at the 10th HEC National Research Awards 2025, hosted by the Higher Education Commission (HEC), Pakistan.

This prestigious recognition celebrates Dr. Majid’s outstanding scholarly contribution to the field of physical sciences. The award was presented during a grand ceremony in Islamabad, graced by Chairman HEC Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, and is a testament to Dr. Majid’s dedication to advancing scientific knowledge and academic excellence.

The HEC Best Research Awards aim to promote impactful research and acknowledge the invaluable efforts of Pakistan’s academic community. Out of 151 applications received nationwide, only nine researchers were selected for awards across various disciplines—making this achievement truly exceptional.