Punjab CM’s visit sparks hope amid flood crisis in Qasim Bela

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif visited the Qasim Bela flood relief camp. She met women and children affected by the recent floods. The Chief Minister spent time with young children and gave them chocolates, biscuits, and school uniform packs. She also helped some children wear their shoes.

In a warm gesture, Maryam Nawaz sat with children and asked them simple questions. She spoke to women in the camp and gave them clothes and small gifts. Many families shared their problems with her. She listened carefully and promised quick help in rebuilding their homes.

Later, the Chief Minister reviewed services at the camp. She inspected cleanliness, food, health, and rescue counters. Officials briefed her on the arrangements. Maryam Nawaz ordered immediate supply of milk, food, and other items for children. She praised the efforts but demanded more speed in service delivery.

Earlier, she directed deputy commissioners to conduct full damage surveys across Punjab. She ordered mosquito sprays and clean water supply at all relief camps. Her goal was to prevent disease and improve hygiene for the displaced. She stressed that no affected family should be left behind.

Maryam Nawaz also told the Additional Chief Secretary (South) to send a full report on rescue operations. She reminded officials that families, especially women and children, must be treated with care and respect. Her visit aimed to show that the government stands by its people during hard times.