Sindh declares two-day holiday for Eid Miladun Nabi

The Sindh government has declared two public holidays on the occasion of Eid Miladun Nabi (PBUH). The holidays will be observed on Friday, September 5, and Saturday, September 6, across the province.

According to an official notification, all government offices and educational institutions in Sindh will remain closed on these two days. The decision was made to allow citizens to celebrate the Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) birthday with devotion and ease.

Eid Miladun Nabi is observed on the 12th of Rabiul Awwal, the third month of the Islamic calendar. It marks the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and is celebrated with religious processions, special prayers, and gatherings.

The holiday on September 6 will also coincide with Pakistan’s Defence Day, commemorating the sacrifices of the armed forces during the 1965 war. This overlap adds significance to the day across the country.

Earlier, the federal government had announced a one-day public holiday on September 6 for Eid Miladun Nabi. However, Sindh chose to extend the break, providing two full days off to the public.