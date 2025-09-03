PM Shehbaz orders swift completion of flood relief preparations

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed authorities to complete flood rescue and relief preparations promptly. During a phone briefing from Beijing, NDMA Chairman Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik updated him on the flood situation. The briefing highlighted rising water levels in the Ravi, Chenab, and Sutlej rivers. The prime minister stressed the urgency of accelerating relief efforts to protect affected communities.

The PM instructed officials to warn the public in advance about flood risks in vulnerable areas. He emphasized clear communication to ensure people’s safety during the worsening situation. Provincial governments were also urged to fully coordinate their response efforts. Shehbaz Sharif highlighted the importance of teamwork to manage the crisis effectively.

Furthermore, the prime minister called for speeding up all safety and rescue operations. He made clear that no time should be wasted in preparing for emergencies. The government aims to reduce harm caused by flooding through rapid and organized action. These measures are crucial as floodwaters continue to rise in multiple river basins.

Authorities have been told to stay alert and ready for any new developments. Coordination between federal and provincial bodies will remain key in managing the emergency. PM Shehbaz’s instructions reflect the government’s commitment to supporting affected citizens. The focus remains on timely relief and minimizing losses due to the floods.

In summary, PM Shehbaz Sharif’s call for swift action underlines the seriousness of the flood threat. Early warnings, effective coordination, and fast relief are priorities to safeguard lives. The government continues monitoring the situation closely to respond as needed. This proactive approach aims to lessen the impact on flood-hit areas across Pakistan.