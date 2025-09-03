Trump announces strike killing 11 drug traffickers

US President Donald Trump announced that American forces struck a boat carrying drugs from Venezuela on Tuesday, killing 11 people he described as “narcoterrorists” linked to the Tren de Aragua gang. The strike, aimed at preventing narcotics from reaching the United States, was carried out in international waters without harming any US personnel.

Trump shared a video showing an open-topped speedboat exploding in flames, emphasizing that the operation targeted traffickers under the alleged control of Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro. He described the action as a warning to anyone attempting to smuggle drugs into the United States, stressing that the country would act decisively.

The strike marks a significant escalation in tensions between Washington and Caracas. The US has deployed eight naval ships across Latin America as part of an intensified counter-narcotics campaign. President Maduro condemned the deployment, calling it a direct threat and placing Venezuela on “maximum readiness” to defend its territory.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio reinforced the administration’s stance, pledging to use the “full might” of the United States to eradicate drug cartels. He highlighted that the government is determined to confront trafficking networks, regardless of their location, and stressed ongoing operations in the Caribbean and eastern Pacific.

Analysts suggest that the strike and naval presence are aimed at pressuring Maduro, who has repeatedly accused Washington of seeking regime change. The US has doubled the bounty on Maduro to $50 million, while refusing to recognize his 2024 and 2018 election victories amid alleged fraud and voter suppression.

Tensions remain high as Caracas has petitioned the United Nations to halt US military activities in the Caribbean. Maduro also warned that Venezuela is ready for “armed struggle” if necessary, signaling that both sides are preparing for potential escalation amid the ongoing standoff over drugs and political influence.