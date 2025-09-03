UN chief urges peace and stronger multilateralism

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for stronger multilateralism and global cooperation while appealing for peace in Gaza, Ukraine, and other conflict zones during his address at the SCO summit in Tianjin, China. He emphasised that emerging economies are reshaping trade, diplomacy, and development, presenting both opportunities and challenges for global stability.

Guterres highlighted the need for principled leadership to uphold international law, strengthen multilateral institutions, and deliver results for people worldwide. He said the Shanghai Cooperation Organization is uniquely positioned to promote peace, inclusivity, and sustainable development across Eurasia and beyond. The UN chief called on member states to work together to address pressing global issues effectively.

He focused first on peace and security, stressing the urgent need for an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza. He also demanded the unconditional release of all hostages and safe, unimpeded humanitarian access. Guterres underlined that a two-State solution is the only path to lasting peace for both Palestinians and Israelis.

Addressing the war in Ukraine, Guterres urged a ceasefire and a just, sustainable peace in line with the UN Charter and international law. He also highlighted conflicts in Sudan, Myanmar, the Sahel, and Afghanistan, stressing the importance of dialogue, civilian protection, and combating terrorism and transnational threats for global stability.

The UN chief also called for urgent climate action, urging countries to submit new plans before COP30 in Brazil. He stressed that developed nations must deliver promised funds, double adaptation financing, strengthen early warning systems, and accelerate the transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy.

Finally, Guterres focused on digital cooperation, highlighting new UN mechanisms for AI governance to ensure all countries have a voice and prevent global fragmentation. He concluded by welcoming China’s Global Governance Initiative, which supports multilateralism and strengthens the international order under the UN’s framework.