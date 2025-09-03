Russia to boost China’s nuclear power capacity

Russia has announced plans to help China surpass the United States as the world’s largest producer of nuclear power, following high-level talks in Beijing. The chief of Russia’s state nuclear corporation, Rosatom, confirmed the cooperation during an interview broadcast on state television, highlighting China’s ambitious expansion plans in atomic energy.

Currently, the United States operates the world’s largest nuclear network, with nearly 97 gigawatts of installed capacity. China, however, is rapidly expanding its nuclear infrastructure and had 53.2 gigawatts of operational nuclear power capacity as of April 2024, according to global energy data. The country is aiming to catch up and exceed the U.S. in the coming years.

Alexei Likhachev, Rosatom chief, said China’s goal is to achieve over 100 gigawatts of nuclear capacity, marking a significant step toward becoming the leading nuclear power producer. When asked if Russia would assist in this target, he replied affirmatively, stating that Russia has already been actively supporting China’s nuclear projects.

Russia has helped build four nuclear reactors in China and is currently constructing four more. In addition, China requires substantial amounts of uranium and nuclear fuel to fuel its expansion, which Russia is prepared to supply. This collaboration is expected to accelerate China’s progress in nuclear energy development.

The partnership will also involve the development of a new generation of closed nuclear fuel cycle reactors. These reactors, based on Russian technology, aim to increase efficiency and sustainability, enabling China to meet its growing energy demands while reducing reliance on fossil fuels.

Experts say that this cooperation could shift the global nuclear energy balance, giving China a strategic advantage in energy production. Both nations view the partnership as a long-term investment in clean energy and technological advancement, reinforcing their energy security and international influence.