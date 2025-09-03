105 killed in escalating Israeli strikes on Gaza

Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City have killed at least 105 Palestinians, including children and journalists, as military operations target the densely populated enclave of around one million people. The strikes are intensifying as Israel prepares to seize control of the city despite global concern, leaving civilians struggling to survive in a war zone. Many victims were killed while seeking essential aid amid ongoing bombardment.

Among the dead, 21 people, including seven children, were struck by an Israeli drone while queuing for water in al-Mawasi near Khan Younis. Videos and images from the scene show bloodied children and water containers, highlighting the devastating impact of attacks on civilians even in so-called “safe zones.” Gaza officials also reported that a strike on the al-Af family home killed 10 people, mostly women and children.

The humanitarian crisis has worsened with starvation-related deaths rising, as at least 13 people died from hunger in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 361 since the war began. Restricted access to food and aid has left Palestinians trapped, struggling to survive under both bombardment and severe shortages. Gaza City remains under tight siege, with humanitarian assistance largely blocked.

Journalists are increasingly at risk, with two more media workers killed, raising the total journalist death toll since October 7, 2023, to over 270. This makes the Gaza conflict the deadliest for media personnel in recorded history, highlighting the extreme danger faced by those reporting from frontline areas. Press watchdogs have called for better protection of journalists covering the conflict.

Israel has launched ground operations in Gaza City, with thousands of reservists reporting for duty as military efforts intensify. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated Israel is in a “decisive stage” of the war, while Hamas has reportedly accepted a ceasefire proposal, though Israel has yet to respond. Tensions continue to escalate across the region, with drone and missile attacks reported from Yemen targeting Israeli sites.

Meanwhile, international response remains limited, though Belgium recognised Palestine, prompting calls from the Palestinian Foreign Ministry for other countries to follow suit. Officials stressed the urgent need for global support to prevent further starvation, displacement, and annexation, warning that Gaza’s economic collapse threatens the survival and resilience of its people.