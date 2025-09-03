PM lauds security forces for foiling Bannu attack

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has praised the bravery and commitment of Pakistan’s security forces after they successfully killed five terrorists during an operation in Bannu. The attack, carried out by Indian-sponsored Khawarij miscreants targeting the Frontier Constabulary Headquarters, was met with a swift and decisive response from the armed forces. The prime minister highlighted that this action once again proved the determination of Pakistan’s defenders in protecting the nation against terrorism.

However, the prime minister also expressed deep sorrow over the martyrdom of six soldiers from the Federal Constabulary and Pakistan Army during the encounter. He extended heartfelt condolences to the grieving families, assuring them that the sacrifices of their loved ones would never be forgotten. He emphasised that the entire country shares the pain of the martyrs’ families and stands united with them in this difficult time.

In his statement, the prime minister reiterated that Pakistan’s war against terrorism will not stop until the complete eradication of extremist networks across the country. He stressed that terrorists have no place in society and that the government remains committed to eliminating their presence. According to him, this unwavering fight is a collective responsibility, and the nation will continue to stand strong.

The prime minister also acknowledged the tireless efforts of the armed forces, who remain on the front lines to safeguard the country. He stated that soldiers continue to cleanse the motherland of terrorists with unmatched courage and dedication. Their sacrifices, he added, are a source of inspiration for all citizens, reinforcing the belief that Pakistan will defeat terrorism.

Furthermore, Shehbaz Sharif assured that the government and people of Pakistan remain fully behind the security forces. He noted that the entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with its defenders in the mission to eradicate militancy. By working together with resilience and determination, he said, Pakistan will secure a peaceful and stable future for its coming generations.

This latest operation in Bannu once again demonstrates the strength and vigilance of the country’s security forces. While the loss of lives is painful, the successful neutralisation of terrorists highlights Pakistan’s resolve to never compromise on national security. The prime minister reaffirmed that sacrifices made in the fight against terrorism will pave the way for peace and stability across the nation.