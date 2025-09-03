Pakistan declares september 6 holiday for eid Milad un Nabi

The federal government has officially declared Saturday, September 6, a nationwide public holiday to mark Eid Miladun Nabi, which falls on the 12th of Rabiul Awwal in the Islamic calendar. A notification issued by the Cabinet Division confirmed the closure of government offices, schools, and institutions, allowing citizens across the country to participate in religious gatherings, prayers, and processions.

This year’s Eid Miladun Nabi carries added significance as it coincides with Defence Day, which commemorates the sacrifices of Pakistan’s armed forces and civilians during the 1965 war. The occasion is expected to be observed with both religious devotion and patriotic spirit, as communities honour the life and teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) while also paying tribute to the nation’s defenders.

In Punjab, the provincial government has also announced a public holiday, ensuring the closure of all government and private offices, Civil Secretariat departments, and outpatient services across hospitals. With Sunday already a weekly holiday, the decision grants citizens an extended two-day break, which many families are likely to use for both religious observances and personal gatherings.

Courts across Punjab will also suspend operations on September 6 in line with the annual holiday calendar. The Lahore High Court and all subordinate courts, including district and session courts, will remain closed. The Lahore High Court Bar Association has advised lawyers to adjust case schedules and preparations accordingly, ensuring that ongoing proceedings do not face unnecessary disruption.

Muslims across Pakistan will observe Eid Miladun Nabi with traditional enthusiasm, arranging gatherings, recitations, and processions to celebrate the birth of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). Religious leaders emphasise the importance of reflecting on his teachings of compassion, justice, and unity. Mosques and communities nationwide are preparing for large-scale participation, with special arrangements for security and crowd management in major cities.

Overall, the combination of a religious and national commemoration on the same day makes this year’s 12th Rabiul Awwal especially meaningful. Citizens will have the opportunity to not only celebrate the spiritual occasion of Eid Miladun Nabi but also pay respect to the nation’s martyrs, reinforcing both religious devotion and patriotic pride.