Punjab floods claim 41 lives, millions affected

Punjab is facing one of the most dangerous flood crises in recent years as the death toll has risen to 41, while millions remain at risk from surging rivers. The National Disaster Management Authority issued a flood alert, warning that heavy rainfall combined with the release of water from India will worsen the already critical situation. Torrential river flows have inundated hundreds of villages, forcing widespread evacuations.

The River Chenab is the most destructive, with water flow at Head Trimmu exceeding 541,000 cusecs and a flood wave of up to 700,000 cusecs expected at Head Muhammad Wala. This massive surge has submerged hundreds of villages and destroyed standing crops. Similarly, in Multan, the Chenab has inundated 138 low-lying settlements, devastating thousands of acres of cotton and other farmland.

Meanwhile, the Sutlej River continues to swell dangerously, recording 253,000 cusecs at Head Ganda Singh, while the Ravi River has reached 148,000 cusecs at Head Balloki. These surges have submerged dozens of villages and damaged crops on a large scale. In Okara, several settlements have been completely flooded, leaving families displaced and homes destroyed. Additionally, Head Sidhnai has reported a flow of 105,000 cusecs, further increasing pressure on embankments and nearby communities.

Floodwaters have entered homes in multiple river belt regions, sweeping away belongings and livestock. In Mari Patan, several houses have been washed away, leaving families without shelter. At Head Sulemanki, although water levels have begun to recede, more than 100 villages still remain underwater. At Head Panjnad, water inflows reached 121,000 cusecs, signaling continuing danger for surrounding areas.

According to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority, 3,129 villages have been impacted, affecting more than 2.4 million people. The Chenab alone has submerged 1,578 villages, while the Ravi and Sutlej have inundated 1,033 and 518 villages respectively. So far, nearly 932,323 people have been evacuated from flood-hit areas, but many continue to await rescue.

Relief and medical operations are underway across Punjab, with 390 flood relief camps and 389 medical camps established to assist displaced families. Thousands are currently sheltered in temporary camps where aid agencies and government teams are providing food, medical care, and support. However, with river levels still high and fresh inflows expected, authorities warn that the crisis may deepen, requiring continued vigilance and cooperation from residents in at-risk zones.