Ravi embankment blown to save Head Sidhnai

Authorities took a dramatic step on Wednesday by blowing up the protective embankment of the River Ravi near Pir Mahal to protect Head Sidhnai, as floodwaters continued to rise dangerously. Explosives were used at two locations along the Mai Safuran embankment, releasing massive amounts of water into surrounding areas to reduce pressure on the headworks. Consequently, water flow at Head Sidhnai surged to 173,000 cusecs, creating a serious challenge for nearby communities and infrastructure.

Meanwhile, floodwaters continued to spread rapidly across Khanewal district, where more than 25 villages have already been inundated, forcing thousands of families to flee their homes. In Bahawalnagar, an embankment near Mari Mian Sahib collapsed, sending floodwaters rushing into farmlands and residential areas. This breach has worsened the already difficult conditions for local residents who are struggling to safeguard their livestock, crops, and belongings from destruction.

At the same time, the Sutlej River is experiencing an alarming rise in water levels, further increasing the risk for downstream areas. At Head Ganda Singh, water flow surged to 269,000 cusecs, signaling more danger for communities in low-lying regions. Similarly, the Chenab River recorded a high flood at Head Trimmu with a flow of 399,000 cusecs, putting immense pressure on protective structures and requiring constant monitoring by engineers and disaster management teams.

In Multan, the situation is growing more critical, with sources warning that 800,000 cusecs of floodwater could pass through the district today. Authorities have already evacuated around 400,000 residents from Multan and surrounding areas to safer places, yet the scale of displacement continues to increase. Emergency shelters are filling quickly, while rescue teams face difficulties reaching remote locations cut off by fast-moving waters.

According to disaster management officials, massive flows are being recorded across Punjab’s river network, intensifying the flood emergency. Currently, 124,000 cusecs of water is passing through Head Sulemanki, 125,000 cusecs at Head Balloki, 239,000 cusecs at Head Marala, 166,000 cusecs at Khanki Barrage, and 128,000 cusecs at Head Qadirabad. These figures highlight the widespread nature of the crisis as multiple rivers overflow and embankments are deliberately breached to prevent catastrophic structural failures.

As Punjab faces one of its most dangerous flood situations in recent years, authorities continue to make tough decisions to save major headworks and cities. While breaching embankments helps reduce pressure on critical infrastructure, the move also displaces thousands of families and destroys farmlands. With water levels still rising, large-scale evacuations remain underway, and officials urge citizens in at-risk areas to move immediately to safer ground.