India warns Pakistan of more cross-border flooding

India warned Pakistan about possible cross-border flooding for the second time in as many weeks as monsoon deluges cause death and widespread destruction in both countries.

The disaster management authority in eastern Pakistan announced the warning Tuesday.

The latest warning concerns a surge in the Sutlej River, with floodwaters expected to enter Pakistan today. Raging torrents already have devastated border communities in Kasur, Okara, Vehari and Bahawalnagar.

Punjab´s Disaster Management Authority said the Indian High Commission conveyed the warning to Pakistan through the Ministry of Water Resources.

Multan district authorities suspended traffic at Head Muhammad Wala bridge on Tuesday in a precautionary measure against imminent flood threat.

Authorities may be forced to breach the Head for safety if pressure continues to increase, said Multan Commissioner Aamir Karim Khan.

The NDMA released updated data on human and financial losses caused by recent rains and floods across the country, reporting a death toll of 881 and 1,176 injuries so far.

According to the NDMA, Punjab remains the hardest-hit province, where 223 people have lost their lives and 648 sustained injuries. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, rains and related incidents have killed 48 and injured 359, while Sindh has reported 58 deaths and 78 injuries.

The NDMA further noted that 26 deaths and 5 injuries occurred in Balochistan, 41 fatalities and 52 injuries were recorded in Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Kashmir saw 37 deaths and 31 injuries. In Islamabad, 8 people lost their lives and 3 were injured in rain-related incidents.

Among the deceased are 510 men, 134 women, and 237 children. The injured include 565 men, 289 women, and 322 children.

The NDMA also reported widespread destruction of infrastructure, with 8,206 houses damaged and 6,180 livestock lost due to floods and heavy rains.

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall is expected in the next 12 to 24 hours in Islamabad and Punjab, according to the National Disaster Management Authority.

Rainfall is expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Chiniot, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Jhelum, Chakwal, Attock, and Multan, Khanewal, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Dera Ghazi Khan, and Rajanpur.

Moreover, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed the National Highway Authority and the energy ministry to take urgent steps for the restoration of communication and power transmission systems in flood-hit areas on a priority basis, Radio Pakistan reports.

Chairing a meeting from Beijing, he emphasised that the federal and provincial governments, along with all concerned institutions, must continue working in full coordination to assist affected families, relocate them to safer places and restore damaged infrastructure.

He instructed the authorities to pay special attention to relief and rehabilitation operations in view of the flood situation in Punjab and Sindh.

He further directed the chairman of the National Disaster Management Authority to maintain complete coordination with the provincial disaster management authorities and to provide them with all necessary support.