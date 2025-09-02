Six soldiers martyred, five terrorists killed in attack on Bannu FC compound

Six soldiers were martyred and five terrorists were killed as security forces thwarted an attack on the Federal Constabulary (FC) Headquarters in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bannu district on Tuesday, according to the military’s media wing.

A statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said: “During early hours of September 2, 2025, in a cowardly terrorist attack, khwarij belonging to Indian proxy Fitna-al-Khwarij targeted FC Headquarters in Bannu district.

“The Indian sponsored kharjis attempted to breach the perimeter security, however, their nefarious designs were swiftly foiled by the vigilant and resolute response by own troops. In their desperation, the kharjis rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into the perimeter wall. The suicide blast resulted in the partial collapse of the perimeter wall and damage to adjacent civilian infrastructure, inflicting injuries to three innocent civilians.”

The ISPR added that in a display of “unwavering courage and professional excellence”, troops engaged the terrorists with precision and eliminated all five of them. The ISPR said six soldiers belonging to the FC and Pakistan Army were martyred in the intense exchange of fire after “putting up a heroic fight”.

The ISPR said the clearance operation in the area would continue and the perpetrators of the “heinous and cowardly act” would be brought to justice.

“The security forces of Pakistan in step with nation remain steadfast in their resolve to eradicate Indian sponsored terrorism from the country and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers and innocent civilians further strengthen our unwavering commitment of safeguarding our nation at all costs,” it concluded.