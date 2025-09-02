No one allowed to disrespect court: CJP

Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Khan Afridi on Tuesday said there would be no leniency and no one would be allowed to disrespect the court.

He gave these remarks during the hearing of a case regarding non-payment of default rent against a fictitious tenant. A 3-member bench headed by the chief justice heard the case.

He said “we will not allow anyone to disrespect the court.”

During hearing, the CJP advised the petitioner’s lawyer to withdraw the petition, adding that “if they pursue this case, there will be a problem.”

The Chief Justice enquired who was the petitioner, if she had arrived here. The petitioner’s lawyer replied that she was living abroad, adding “If you ask, I will call her.”

The CJP directed the lawyer to submit the documents of his client including identity card and passport in writing. The petitioner’s lawyer said that” I will submit all the documents”. He prayed the court to grant one day’s time.

During the hearing, the real owner of the house appeared in court and submitted the house registry.

The Chief Justice asked the petitioner’s lawyer that “they are saying that they are living in this house, you are saying that the owner of the house is someone else; what is this; we will not allow anyone to disrespect the court.”

The petitioner’s lawyer said that whoever disobeyed the court orders, a case should be filed against him.

The Chief Justice remarked that “we will see whom the case should be filed against.”

The Supreme Court reserved the decision with the indication of passing an appropriate order in this regard.