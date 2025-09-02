Earthquake jolts Islamabad, KP cities

Tremors from a moderate earthquake were felt in Islamabad, Peshawar, Abbottabad, Mansehra, and Swat on Monday evening. According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the earthquake measured 5.4 on the Richter scale, reported a private news channel. PMD said that its epicenter was located in southeastern Afghanistan at a depth of 22 kilometers. Residents in several parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the federal capital reported feeling the shocks around 5:30 PM. No immediate reports of casualties or damage have been received.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it. Ok Privacy policy