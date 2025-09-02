Earthquake jolts Islamabad, KP cities

Published on: September 3, 2025 3:09 AM
Tremors from a moderate earthquake were felt in Islamabad, Peshawar, Abbottabad, Mansehra, and Swat on Monday evening. According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the earthquake measured 5.4 on the Richter scale, reported a private news channel. PMD said that its epicenter was located in southeastern Afghanistan at a depth of 22 kilometers. Residents in several parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the federal capital reported feeling the shocks around 5:30 PM. No immediate reports of casualties or damage have been received.