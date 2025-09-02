Punjab CM orders intensified relief operations amid flood emergency

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has directed the administration, Rescue 1122, and all supporting departments to remain fully vigilant and active in carrying out relief operations in view of the extraordinary flood situation across the province.

She instructed that all essential medicines be ensured at health centres in flood-affected areas, including treatment for diseases arising from stagnant water. The CM also ordered the provision of sanitary kits for women in relief camps and emphasized that Clinics-on-Wheels, Field Hospitals, and Mother & Child Clinics-on-Wheels must immediately be deployed in all flood-hit districts.

CM Maryam Nawaz directed that medical relief camps be upgraded and strengthened, while the PDMA was instructed to urgently supply tents and other relief items as required, along with preparations for any potential emergency situation.

The CM was informed that Punjab has witnessed the largest evacuation and rescue operation in its history, successfully conducted through the tireless efforts of the administration and supporting agencies. She noted that timely and effective arrangements had saved thousands of lives, with early evacuations protecting 250,000 people from danger.

It was reported that more than 900,000 flood-affected people stranded in floodwaters were rescued in time due to coordinated efforts of the administration and allied departments, preventing large-scale destruction.

CM Maryam Nawaz said that flood victims are “our guests” and stressed that no negligence will be tolerated in the provision of food, water, medical facilities, and other essential services. She acknowledged the ongoing super flood emergency, but assured that all government institutions are alert, active, and prepared to face any untoward situation.

The CM directed Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners, Police, Rescue 1122, Civil Defence, and all other relevant departments to remain on high alert and ensure immediate response in case of any emergency.

On the directions of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, tent cities have been established near homes in flood-affected areas across the province to provide shelter and essential facilities to displaced families.

During a meeting on Tuesday, the CM was briefed that a tent city has been set up alongside a flood relief camp in Athara Hazari tehsil of Jhang district, where comprehensive arrangements have been made for accommodation and food. Doctors and medical staff are present on-site, while free medicines are being provided to patients. To ensure swift emergency response, a temporary helipad has also been established in the camp.

Authorities further apprised the chief minister that tent cities have also been set up for flood victims in Kot Khaira and at Government High School Ahmedpur Sial, with separate arrangements for women and children.

She was informed that thousands of villages across 32 districts of Punjab have been affected by higher-than-normal flooding in five rivers. A total of 3,338 rescuers with 806 boats are actively engaged in rescue operations.

The CM’s team continues to lead one of the largest flood rescue and relief operations in Punjab’s history. Over 918,000 people have already been relocated to safer places ahead of the flood torrents. During the last 24 hours alone, 21,620 people and 611,000 animals were evacuated to safety.