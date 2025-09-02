Legacy of Syed Ali Shah Geelani!

“Islam removes people from slavery of the people and secularism makes people the slave of Delhi.” Such profound words could only spring from a man who is from the noble lineage of the HOLY PROPHET HAZRAT MUHAMMAD E MUSTAFA (PBUH) and bore the blessed bloodline of Hazrat Shaikh Abdul Qadir Jeelani (R.A). Syed Ali Shah Geelani’s holy lineage not only reinforced his spiritual convictions but also shaped the resolute ideological path he charted throughout his life.

Born in 1929 in Zur Manz village near Wular Lake, Geelani rose from a schoolteacher’s humble origins to become the foremost ideologue of Kashmiri resistance. His ascent to political prominence began in the 1950s when he joined Jamaat-e-Islami Kashmir, contesting and winning elections for the Jammu & Kashmir Legislative Assembly from Sopore in 1972, 1977, and 1987. But the rigging of the 1987 election catalyzed his full-fledged commitment to Kashmiri resistance, as he resigned and devoted himself entirely to the struggle for Kashmir’s self-determination. As a graceful orator and uncompromising leader, Geelani became the face of resistance. He led the All-Party Hurriyat Conference faction (APHC-G) and later founded Tehreek-e-Hurriyat in 2004 after splitting from Jamaat-e-Islami. In 2016, he joined hands with other separatist luminaries under the Joint Resistance Leadership to coordinate valley-wide shutdowns and protests. India’s response to Geelani’s defiance was harsh and systematic. He endured years of combined imprisonment and house arrest. On the day of his death on 1 September 2021, Indian forces swiftly imposed curfews, sealed roads, and even forcibly took custody of his body to deny Kashmiris a public funeral. Yet these oppressive acts only proved to further elevate his symbolic stature. Geelani’s influence stemmed not only from his activism but from a profound ideological clarity rooted in his religious and spiritual convictions. As Gulf News observed, his life’s trajectory was extraordinary-from a schoolteacher to the top political ideologue in Kashmir, he remained steadfast through decades of change and turmoil. His unwavering commitment made him a beacon of resistance across generational divides in Kashmir.

Throughout his life, Indian authorities attempted to undermine his credibility and isolate him. Yet he remained unrelenting in his demand for true autonomy or merger with Pakistan and rejected any dialogue lacking preconditions like demilitarization and recognition of Kashmir’s disputed status. In life and death, Geelani embodied the unbreakable spirit of the Kashmiri struggle. The atrocities he decried-the heavy militarization, arbitrary detentions, and denial of civil and religious freedoms-remain stark reminders of the colonial-style repression Kashmir endures. Yet, his words continue to echo across the valley, calling for freedom, dignity, and alignment with Pakistan.

Syed Ali Shah Geelani’s lifelong commitment to the Kashmiri struggle was rooted in the Two-Nation Theory, which he repeatedly declared as the ideological foundation of Kashmir’s destiny with Pakistan. Even in death, his vision remained unshaken as his body was wrapped in the flag of Pakistan, a final act of defiance against Illegal Indian occupation. Narendra Modi’s regime, terrified of Geelani’s symbolic power, imposed curfews, denied his burial wishes, and intensified its campaign of human rights violations in Kashmir. His words, “Islam removes people from slavery of the people and secularism makes people the slave of Delhi,” were a profound reflection of Kashmir’s reality under Indian occupation. Islam offered liberation, dignity, and resistance against oppression, while India’s so-called secularism only translated into subjugation, military boots, and denial of basic freedoms. The decades of atrocities in Kashmir proved his foresight correct.

On this 4th death anniversary, his legacy endures as the conscience of the Kashmiri struggle, reminding the world that true freedom lies in resisting tyranny, not submitting to it. His voice remains vibrant in the hearts of youth, in every defiant slogan chanted under curfew, and in every prayer for Kashmiri liberation. Kashmir valley still reverberates with his enduring proclamation, “Pakistan Humara Hai Aur Hum Pakistani Hain”. It is clear that his struggle has not vanished with his passing. Geelani’s ideology remains the pulse of Kashmiri resistance-unbowed, undiminished, and deeply alive.

The writer is an alumnus of QAU, MPhil scholar & a freelance columnist, based in Islamabad. He can be reached at [email protected].