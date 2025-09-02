Flood havoc in Pakistan: PM Shehbaz directs rescue from Beijing

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif reviewed the flood situation in Pakistan despite being in Beijing. He chaired a high-level meeting through video link on Tuesday. Officials from the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and provincial governments briefed him on recent floods caused by heavy monsoon rains. They reported the displacement of many families and ongoing relief efforts in the worst-hit areas.

The Prime Minister directed the National Highway Authority and Ministry of Energy to restore flood-damaged roads and power systems quickly. He stressed the importance of coordination among federal and provincial agencies to relocate affected families safely. Special attention must be given to Punjab and Sindh, where rivers Ravi, Chenab, and Sutlej have caused severe flooding. The NDMA was ordered to support provincial governments and speed up searches for missing persons.

Officials reported close monitoring of floods in Punjab and Sindh with dam and barrage regulation underway. A major flood surge is expected at Panjnad, reaching Sindh’s Guddu Barrage by September 6. The NDMA is working closely with the Sindh government to prepare for this. Rescue teams from the army, Rangers, Rescue 1122, NGOs, and provincial bodies remain active in relief and rescue.

Convoys carrying relief supplies are being dispatched continuously, and restoration of power supply is underway in affected regions. The meeting was attended by key federal ministers, including Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi. NDMA officials joined remotely from Pakistan to provide updates.

PM Shehbaz emphasized continued efforts and strong coordination to manage this crisis. He urged all agencies to keep working to protect lives and restore normalcy. Meanwhile, floodwaters and damages are being closely monitored as Pakistan faces one of its worst monsoon floods in recent years.