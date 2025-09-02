Shahid Afridi slams Indian water terror plot

The video of a retired Indian general revealing a water terrorism plan against Pakistan caused a strong reaction. Retired Lieutenant General Kanwal Jeet Singh Dhillon explained how India could control water to harm Pakistan. He said India would release sudden floods or withhold water during critical times. This plan aims to damage Pakistan’s crops and water supplies. The video was shared by senior journalist Hamid Mir on social media.

Shahid Afridi, former Pakistan cricket captain, strongly condemned the water terrorism idea. He called water the source of life and said using it as a weapon is cruel. Afridi described this plan as extremist and against humanity. He highlighted the growing dangers of climate change that worsen natural disasters every year. Afridi warned that ignoring these threats could cause uncontrollable damage in the future.

پانی زندگی کا سرچشمہ ہے اسے ہتھیار کے طور پر استعمال کرنا یا اس بارے میں سوچنا بھی غیر انسانی اور انتہا پسندانہ رویہ ہے۔ موسمی تبدیلیوں کے بڑھتے اثرات ہر سال تباہی کی شدت کو بڑھا رہے ہیں وقت آگیا ہے کہ اربابِ اختیار ہر سیاسی اختلاف سے بالا تر ہو کر قومی مفاد میں فیصلے کریں۔ ڈیمز… https://t.co/tl8lH5tfg4 — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) September 1, 2025

Afridi urged Pakistan’s leaders to put aside political differences and focus on the national interest. He stressed the need for united and quick decisions to protect the country. He emphasized that cooperation is vital to face water challenges and climate change effects. Afridi urged the government to prioritize dam construction and water conservation. These steps are necessary for Pakistan’s environmental and economic stability.

Moreover, Afridi highlighted that Pakistan must adopt strong policies for water management. He stressed building new dams to store water for dry seasons. Afridi also called for better protection of existing water resources. He warned that without action, Pakistan’s future food security is at risk. Afridi’s message focused on protecting life and the environment together.

Afridi called on all Pakistanis to unite and protect their water and land. He said only through joint effort can Pakistan avoid future disasters. Afridi ended with a hopeful note: “Let us save water and life for our children’s future.” His words aim to inspire urgent action and national unity.