Rashid Khan becomes top T20I wicket-taker

Afghan captain Rashid Khan has become the highest wicket-taker in T20 Internationals. He surpassed New Zealand’s Tim Southee to claim this record. Rashid now has 165 wickets in this format, making him the top bowler in T20I history.

Afghanistan recently won their first match in the ongoing tri-nation series. They defeated the United Arab Emirates by 38 runs at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Monday. Rashid Khan played a key role in this victory with his bowling.

The tri-nation series features Afghanistan, Pakistan, and the UAE. Pakistan and Afghanistan are set to face each other today in the fourth match at Sharjah. This game holds great importance for both teams in the tournament.

Earlier, Pakistan had beaten Afghanistan by 39 runs in the opening match of the series. The Pakistani team showed strong form and dominated the game from the start. Fans are eagerly waiting for the next match.

Rashid Khan’s record-breaking achievement highlights his talent and dedication. Afghanistan’s recent win adds confidence to their campaign. The upcoming Pakistan vs Afghanistan match promises exciting cricket action.