PTI steps back from Gandapur’s Kalabagh Dam remarks

ISLAMABAD: Senior PTI leader Asad Qaiser clarified that Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur’s recent remarks on the Kalabagh Dam reflect his personal views. He said the statements do not represent PTI’s official stance. Speaking to media, Qaiser stated that the party does not see Kalabagh Dam as a current national need. Instead, PTI believes smaller dams are a better and more practical solution for water management across Pakistan.

Qaiser explained that several alternative projects can meet water needs without stirring controversy. He cited the Chashma Right Bank Canal project in Gandapur’s area as one such example. According to him, the project can fulfil local water demands effectively. He warned that raising disputed issues like Kalabagh Dam unnecessarily could hurt national unity and distract from real priorities.

Meanwhile, Gandapur had earlier called Kalabagh Dam a national necessity. He argued that not building the dam is an injustice to the country and future generations. The KP Chief Minister also said the dam could help Punjab, Sindh, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa meet their water needs. He urged political leaders to come to the table and resolve the matter.

However, Qaiser stressed that PTI aims to avoid such divisive debates. He reiterated that the party prefers a focused approach, based on realistic and region-specific water projects. This position suggests internal differences within the party on how to handle large infrastructure plans.

Overall, the situation highlights growing concern within PTI about staying united on controversial issues. The party now appears committed to practical, consensus-driven water strategies. Its leadership continues to prioritize political harmony and sustainable development over large-scale, contested projects like Kalabagh Dam.