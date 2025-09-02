Gold prices stay steady in domestic market

Gold prices in Pakistan remained unchanged on Tuesday, giving some stability to buyers and investors. The rate of 24-karat per tola gold stood firm at Rs370,700 without any fluctuation.

Moreover, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold also stayed constant at Rs317,815. At the same time, 10 grams of 22-karat gold were traded at their previous rate of Rs291,341.

In addition, silver prices also showed no movement during the day. The rate of per tola silver stood at Rs4,303, while 10 grams of silver were traded at Rs3,689.

Meanwhile, international prices reflected the same stability as the local market. Gold in the global market remained unchanged at $3,480 per ounce, while silver prices held steady at $40.70.

Therefore, both domestic and global markets presented a picture of price stability, giving investors a sense of calm after previous fluctuations. This stability is likely to influence short-term buying decisions.

As a result, traders, jewellers, and investors are expected to monitor upcoming trends closely. The steady position of both gold and silver could be an indicator of balanced trading ahead.