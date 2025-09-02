Kazakhstan seeks access to global markets via Pakistan’s ports

Kazakhstan has shown strong interest in using Pakistan’s ports as transit hubs for Central Asian trade. The proposal came during a meeting between Kazakh Ambassador Yerzhan Kistafin and Pakistan’s Maritime Affairs Minister, Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry. Pakistan offered joint ventures at Karachi and Gwadar ports to improve regional connectivity. These partnerships would allow Kazakhstan to reach global markets more efficiently. The proposal also includes business opportunities in Gwadar’s free zones.

The Pakistani minister stressed the importance of using Pakistan’s ports to help landlocked nations. He said this initiative would open new trade routes for Kazakhstan. Ports like Gwadar and Karachi can link Central Asia to the Persian Gulf, Africa, and Southeast Asia. Chaudhry highlighted Pakistan’s goal to become a regional trade and transit hub. He also noted that joint efforts would strengthen economic ties and boost port operations.

The Kazakh ambassador welcomed the idea of closer maritime cooperation. He said Kazakhstan wants reliable access to sea routes for trade. He confirmed that a ministerial delegation from Kazakhstan will visit Pakistan soon. The delegation will explore opportunities in logistics, maritime infrastructure, and trade facilitation. These discussions aim to create long-term partnerships between the two countries.

Chaudhry said Pakistan is working to improve its ports with new ideas and better international cooperation. He believes this collaboration will benefit not only Kazakhstan but the entire Central Asian region. He added that Pakistan is fully committed to building strong economic links. Maritime trade will be a key part of this shared vision.

Finally, both countries agreed to continue policy talks and speed up joint projects. The upcoming visit from Kazakhstan is expected to move the plan forward. It will help Pakistan position its ports as major gateways to global markets. This growing partnership highlights a shared goal of economic growth and regional integration.