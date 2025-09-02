First Afghan families enter Germany after court ruling

A group of 47 Afghans who had fled the Taliban finally entered Germany on Monday after waiting for months in Pakistan. Their arrival followed court rulings that forced Berlin to honor its obligation of providing refuge. Most of the families reached Hanover on a commercial flight from Istanbul, marking the first such transfer since Germany froze its Afghan sanctuary programme earlier this year.

According to the interior ministry, 45 Afghans arrived on the initial flight, while two more joined later through a connecting flight. Authorities confirmed that all individuals had fully completed their admission process and cleared strict security checks. The initiative Airbridge Kabul, which has been assisting stranded Afghans, described the arrival as a crucial breakthrough for those left in uncertainty for months.

Among the new arrivals were eight women and two men who had previously been engaged in politics, journalism, and the justice system. One mother expressed joy that her daughter could now study freely, while the 20-year-old daughter shared her determination to pursue education, career goals, and a stable future in Germany. Their emotional testimonies highlighted the relief of escaping prolonged fear and restrictions.

The sanctuary programme was originally launched after the Taliban regained power in 2021 to protect Afghans who worked with German institutions or were at risk of persecution. However, Chancellor Friedrich Merz froze the scheme after taking office in May, citing a broader immigration crackdown. This decision left more than 2,000 Afghans stranded in Pakistan, many living in uncertain and unsafe conditions.

Meanwhile, Berlin revealed that around 450 Afghans waiting to travel had been detained in Pakistan, with over 200 deported back to Afghanistan. The development alarmed rights groups, who warned of serious dangers under Taliban rule. In response, German courts intervened, ruling that certain Afghans must be issued visas, forcing the government to resume limited transfers.

So far, around 85 other stranded Afghans have also begun legal proceedings against Germany, with more cases being filed every day. Rights advocates say these court victories are restoring hope for families still waiting, while placing pressure on Berlin to restart its humanitarian commitments more broadly.