Hamas rejects reported US plan for Gaza control

Hamas has strongly rejected a reported plan being considered by US President Donald Trump that suggests Washington could take control of the Gaza Strip and relocate its population. The proposal, revealed in American media, envisions Gaza becoming a trusteeship administered by the United States for at least ten years, aiming to transform the war-ravaged territory into a tourism and technology hub.

Almost two years into Israel’s devastating campaign in Gaza following Hamas’s October 2023 attack, large parts of the territory have been reduced to rubble. Millions of Palestinians have been displaced at least once, and the reported plan proposes moving residents either voluntarily abroad or into restricted areas inside Gaza.

Hamas political bureau member Bassem Naim condemned the idea, declaring that “Gaza is not for sale” and affirming that the territory remains an inseparable part of the greater Palestinian homeland. Another senior Hamas official dismissed the plan as “worthless and unjust,” stressing that no details of the initiative had ever been communicated to the group.

Furthermore, the plan outlines offering Gaza residents digital tokens through a proposed “GREAT Trust,” which they could use to start new lives abroad or redeem for apartments in futuristic smart cities. The concept has sparked outrage, with many Palestinians viewing it as another attempt to erase their identity and displace them from their ancestral land.

On the ground, reactions among displaced Gazans have been deeply divided. Some, like 37-year-old Qasem Habib, called the idea “nonsense,” urging instead for international pressure on Israel to end the war. Others, including 30-year-old Ahmed Al-Akkawi, said they might support relocation if it guaranteed peace and allowed them to rebuild their lives elsewhere.

Despite scattered voices of cautious support, most Palestinians view the reported US plan as another forced displacement reminiscent of the Nakba of 1948. For them, any proposal that removes them from their land only deepens the crisis instead of offering real solutions.