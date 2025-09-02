Margalla hills trails closed after heavy rainfall

The Islamabad administration has ordered the closure of several hiking trails in the Margalla Hills after heavy rainfall created safety risks for visitors. Authorities explained that the decision aims to protect the public from possible landslides, falling rocks, and slippery tracks. The announcement follows continuous rains that have affected multiple areas of the federal capital.

According to the official notification, Trail 2, Trail 3, Trail 4, Trail 5, and the track behind Saidpur village will remain closed until conditions improve. These trails are among the most popular hiking routes, frequently attracting residents and tourists. Officials stressed that keeping them open during the current weather poses serious threats to public safety.

Moreover, the administration has urged hikers and nature enthusiasts to strictly comply with the advisory and avoid visiting the hills until further notice. They emphasized that ignoring the ban could endanger lives and disrupt ongoing efforts to maintain security in the region.

In addition, authorities are monitoring the situation closely and will review the status of the trails after rainfall subsides. Restoration and inspection work may be carried out before reopening to ensure the tracks are safe for regular public use.

The closure has disappointed many regular hikers and visitors, but officials reiterated that safety must come first. They assured the public that updates will be shared promptly once weather conditions improve and the risk of accidents decreases significantly.

Despite the temporary restrictions, the administration reminded residents that precautionary measures during extreme weather are essential. They stressed that public cooperation will help minimize risks, allowing trails to reopen sooner for safe and enjoyable outdoor activities.