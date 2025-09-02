Punjab floods worsen, death toll climbs to 41

The death toll from devastating floods in Punjab has climbed to 41, as heavy rains and the release of water from India threaten fresh surges in major rivers. Authorities have sounded high alerts across vulnerable regions, where villages are submerged, crops destroyed, and thousands of residents forced to leave their homes in search of safety.

Moreover, the River Chenab continues to cause the greatest destruction, submerging more than 1,578 villages, while the Ravi and Sutlej rivers have inundated 1,033 and 518 villages respectively. At Head Trimmu and Head Muhammad Wala, flood levels have reached alarming heights, with water flows exceeding 541,000 cusecs and expected to rise further.

In addition, widespread flooding has damaged cotton fields, homes, and livestock, particularly in Multan and Mari Patan, where entire settlements have been swept away. The Ravi’s overflow has hit Okara hard, drowning dozens of villages, while the Sutlej has reached extremely high levels at Head Ganda Singh, further raising concerns of worsening devastation.

As a result, over 2.4 million people have been directly affected by this disaster, forcing the government to speed up evacuation and relief measures. So far, more than 932,000 people have been moved to safer areas, yet thousands remain stranded without access to basic supplies or proper shelter in inundated villages.

To cope with the crisis, officials have set up 390 flood relief camps and 389 medical camps to provide food, medicine, and emergency care to affected families. Furthermore, temporary shelters are housing thousands of displaced people, as aid agencies and authorities struggle to manage the large-scale humanitarian emergency across Punjab.

Despite ongoing relief operations, the situation remains critical, with rising water levels continuing to endanger lives and livelihoods. The coming days will be decisive, as authorities brace for further rainfall and surging river flows that may worsen the disaster.