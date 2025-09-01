Resignations of PTI lawmakers from NA bodies rejected

National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq on Monday turned down resignations tendered by members of the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) from parliamentary standing committees, reported Aaj News.

Several SIC lawmakers, including Barrister Gohar Khan, had submitted resignations in line with directives from incarcerated PTI founder Imran Khan, who has called for distancing from parliamentary processes.

The move was part of a broader protest against the sentencing, de-seating and disqualification of PTI-backed SIC members, including opposition leaders Omar Ayub in the National Assembly and Shibli Faraz in the Senate.

Both were among a group handed prison terms of up to 10 years by Anti-Terrorism Courts in cases linked to the May 9 unrest.

Rejecting the resignations, Speaker Sadiq urged SIC members to remain engaged in parliamentary work.

“We will try that SIC members take their resignation back,” he said.

Separately, PTI chairman Barrister Gohar said on Monday that the party would boycott National Assembly sessions in protest against what it called unfair treatment of its lawmakers.

“From now on, we will not attend National Assembly sittings. We will protest and boycott instead,” said Gohar while speaking to reporters alongside other PTI members. In Islamabad.