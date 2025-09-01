Punjab grapples with ‘worst flooding’ in history

Punjab is grappling with the worst flooding in its history, with death toll rises to 41 while more than 2.4 million people affected and thousands of villages inundated, according to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA).

DG PDMA Irfan Ali Kathia told reporters on Monday that heavy monsoon rains and rising river levels have inundated at least 3,100 villages and nearly 2,900 hamlets across the province.

He said rescue agencies are conducting the largest operation in history, with more than 900,000 residents have so far been evacuated to safer locations. Floodwaters have also forced the shifting of over 600,000 livestock. The provincial livestock department has provided feed and shelter for the animals. Authorities have established 390 relief camps to house displaced families.

Kathia mentioned that no new surge has entered Pakistan from India through Head Marala, although heavy rainfall continues to push water levels higher in various tributaries. At Nullah Leh in Rawalpindi, flood levels reached 19 feet at Katarian Bridge following fresh downpours.

Authorities briefed the chief minister at Head Trimmu, mentioning that controlled breaches have been carried out in some areas – including Rewas Bridge – to lessen the pressure on flood-hit districts including Jhang.

It is expected that water from the Chenab will reach Multan on Tuesday, combining with inflows from the Ravi. At Sadhnai, a major flood surge could require a breach near Safora overnight, potentially affecting 14 villages and 17,000 acres of land.

Similarly, Head Muhammadwala could see flows of up to 650,000 cusecs, with officials warning that as many as 16 villages may be impacted if breaching becomes necessary.

Looking ahead, PDMA estimates that flows at Panjnad are now expected to peak on Septembert 5, though at lower levels than earlier forecast. Water from the Sutlej continues to move towards Suleimanki and Head Islam.

Authorities issued fresh flood alerts on Monday after India released a large volume of water into the Sutlej and Chenab rivers without prior notice. This has raised the threat of high flooding across multiple districts of Punjab.

Officials said India bypassed the communication channels laid down in the Indus Waters Treaty and informed Islamabad through the Indian High Commission only after releasing the water.

Pakistan’s Ministry of Water Resources confirmed high flood levels at Lower Harike and Lower Ferozepur on the Sutlej, with water flows surging on Sept. 1.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) warned that floodwaters from the Sutlej could affect nine districts including Kasur, Okara, Pakpattan, Bahawalnagar, Vehari, Lodhran, Bahawalpur, Multan and Muzaffargarh. Deputy commissioners in the affected areas have been directed to adopt preventive measures.

The Chenab River has also swollen sharply. PDMA Director General Irfan Ali Kathia said India had released water from Salal, Nangal and Harike barrages, sending a large wave downstream that could hit Head Marala within two days. In Jhang, the Trimmu Headworks recorded flows of more than 550,000 cusecs, submerging dozens of villages and cutting road links. Floodwaters inundated major routes including Sargodha Road and Pirkot Masan Road, prompting highway officials to deploy heavy machinery.

The Ravi River also rose to dangerous levels near Renala Khurd, where dozens of villages were cut off. In Khanewal district, floodwaters from the Ravi and Chenab submerged thousands of acres of crops, forcing mass evacuations. At Burewala, a wave of 190,000 cusecs continued to sweep through farmland, destroying cotton, rice, maize and sesame crops. Several protective embankments collapsed, allowing waters to spread as far as Sahuja.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) projected that a peak flow of 1.3 million cusecs could reach Sindh by September 5, where authorities said they had begun preparing for a potential ‘alarmingly high flood’.

Punjab officials mentioned that more than 500 roads and 60 bridges had been damaged across the province.

The Meteorological Department has forecasted more heavy rains until September 3 across Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir, warning of further flash floods, landsliding and road closures in vulnerable areas.