Afghanistan earthquake kills more than 800

A massive rescue operation was underway in Afghanistan Monday, after a strong earthquake and multiple aftershocks flattened homes in a remote, mountainous region, killing more than 800 people, the Taliban authorities said.

The earthquake struck just before midnight, shaking buildings from Kabul to neighbouring Pakistan’s capital, Islamabad.

More than 1.2 million people likely felt strong or very strong shaking, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).

Near the epicentre in the east of Afghanistan, around 800 people were killed and 2,500 injured in remote Kunar province alone, chief Taliban government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said.

Another 12 people were killed and 255 injured in neighbouring Nangarhar province, he added.

“Numerous houses were destroyed,” interior ministry spokesman Abdul Mateen Qani told AFP.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday condoled the losses of life and property after a strong earthquake jolted the eastern provinces of Afghanistan and parts of Pakistan.

“Deeply saddened by the devastating earthquake in eastern Afghanistan, which shook Kabul and was also felt in various parts of Pakistan, including Islamabad,” the prime minister wrote on his X timeline, who was currently in China to attend the 25th Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

He sympathised with the victims and their families as hundreds of deaths and the destruction of villages had been reported there.