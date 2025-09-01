Sindh ready to handle water flows up to 1.1m cusecs: CM

Warning of a possible super flood in Sindh as India released massive water into the Chenab River, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday said the provincial government is prepared to handle flows ranging from 0.8 million to 1.1 million cusecs and every precautionary step is being taken in this regard.

CM Murad also urged the federal government to formulate a comprehensive climate change policy, stressing that Pakistan must be better prepared to deal with recurring natural disasters.

He said this while addressing a press conference at the New Sindh Secretariat on Monday, while flanked by Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon and Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah.

“Four days ago, 1.077 million cusecs of water had reached Qadirabad Barrage,” the chief minister said, explaining that water from the Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi, and Sutlej rivers converge at Panjnad before merging into the Indus at Kot Mithan.

“Currently, around 250,000 cusecs from Ravi, 350,000 cusecs from Sutlej, and 200,000 cusecs from the Indus are combining with Chenab flows, and all this water eventually drains into the sea through the Indus.”

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has forecast 800,000 to 1.1 million cusecs at Guddu Barrage around September 5, he revealed, warning that “anything above 900,000 cusecs is declared a super flood.”

CM Murad said that Sindh had made full preparations to face the looming challenge. “Our foremost responsibility is to protect human lives, livestock, and our barrages,” he said. He added that his government has secured the embankments. “After the 2010 floods, we raised them significantly, by around six feet,” he said.

The Sindh’s chief executive recalled that during the 2010 super flood, Guddu Barrage saw a flow of 1.148 million cusecs, while in 2014, 590,000 cusecs at Trimmu Barrage had passed safely. “Recently, 550,000 cusecs passed through Guddu Barrage on August 24 without any alarming situation. Today, we are prepared for up to 910,000 cusecs,” he said.

The CM said that every quarter mile of embankments now has a watch camp (landi) with 16 staff members monitoring round-the-clock and trained to respond immediately. Sensitive points have been fortified with machinery and other arrangements. Special focus has also been placed on the KK Bund to ensure its protection, he added.

“All commissioners, deputy commissioners, and the PDMA have been directed to stay fully prepared. Villagers and livestock owners have been briefed, while the Health Department has been placed on high alert,” he said, adding that he himself, along with the chief secretary and provincial ministers, was monitoring the situation.

Responding to a query, Murad pointed to the broader issue of climate change, calling it an undeniable reality. “We must acknowledge that the impacts of climate change are extremely dangerous,” he stressed. “At the moment, my focus is on ensuring Sindh passes the next 10 to 15 days safely. But nationally, we must develop a comprehensive policy to tackle climate change.”

The CM recalled that in the 2022 floods, Sindh and Balochistan were the worst hit, but this time, Punjab had been most severely affected. “Our brothers and sisters in Punjab are suffering the most. People of Sindh stand shoulder to shoulder with them. Our prayers and assistance are with Punjab,” he said.

Explaining the dynamics of the current flooding, he clarified that the high flows in Punjab were caused by the Chenab, Ravi, and Sutlej rivers, and “this water cannot be diverted to Kalabagh.”

The chief minister also highlighted the institutional legacy of disaster management, recalling that after the 1973 and 1976 floods, Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto established the Federal Flood Commission. “Today, we have the NDMA at the federal level and the PDMA at the provincial level, both working effectively to deal with natural disasters,” he added.

For field monitoring, CM Murad announced that provincial minister Muhammad Ali Malkani has been assigned to oversee the left bank of the Indus, while Riaz Shah Shirazi will supervise the right bank downstream of Kotri.