Punjab CM orders officials to expand rescue, relief operation

At SCADA (Supervisory control and data acquisition) control room, she was briefed on the flood status by Commissioner Faisalabad Raja Jahangir Anwar and Deputy Commissioner Ali Akbar. They apprised that the largest-ever flood wave in the history have passed through Trimmu Barrage.

Due to timely action, not only Multan but other areas were also saved from significant damage. Before the onset of flood, around 298,000 people and pproximately 119,000 livestock were safely evacuated and shifted to safe areas in Jhang. They also briefed that fodder and feed (vanda) were also being provided for the animals. A total of 102 livestock workers are visiting villages to ensure proper care and treatment of animals. In Jhang district. 21 relief camps have been set up, currently housing around 750 flood victims. A total of 181 villages have been affected by flood in the district.

Madam Chief Minister directed the relevant stakeholders to expand scope of rescue operations to ensure that not a single person is left behind. She also directed them to use drones, thermal imaging cameras, and other advanced technologies for search and rescue of flood victims.

She said, “Wherever help is needed, it will be delivered. We will end Jhang’s long-standing deprivations. Allah Almighty has given us a responsibility to protect our people, and we have not interfered in any technical matters related to breaching embankments.” She highlighted that protecting human lives and properties in populated areas is the first and foremost priority of the government of Punjab. She also appreciated efforts of all stakeholders including district administration, and commended the performance of Commissioner Faisalabad Raja Jahangir Anwar, Deputy Commissioner Ali Akbar, and their entire team for working tirelessly for the safe evacuation of flood-affected people.

Separately, Punjab Minister for Information and Culture, Azma Bokhari, has said that the ongoing floods cannot be compared with those of 1988, describing the present situation as a “super flood” that devastated Punjab within hours. Addressing a press conference at DGPR, she stated that 35 precious lives have already been lost due to floods in the Ravi, Sutlej, and Chenab rivers. While preparations had been made for possible urban flooding during the monsoon spell, the extraordinary surges in the rivers created an unforeseen emergency. Despite these challenges, Punjab’s institutions responded with remarkable efficiency in handling the crisis.

She informed the media that more than 857,000 people have been relocated to safe areas, 151 flood relief camps have been established, and over 238,000 livestock have been rescued. Both human lives and animals are being saved in what she described as the largest rescue operation in Pakistan’s history. Advanced technologies such as thermal imaging and drones are being used to assist in the operations.