Pakistan, Iran vow deeper cooperation on SCO Summit sidelines

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday met Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin, China.

According to a Prime Minister’s Office statement, Shehbaz reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to its ‘historic and brotherly’ ties with Tehran, terming the relationship rooted in shared history and faith. Both leaders reviewed bilateral cooperation in multiple sectors and expressed satisfaction over what they called ‘positive momentum’ in relations.

Referring Pezeshkian’s visit to Pakistan last month, Shehbaz said, his visit was warmly welcomed by the Pakistani people and further cemented ties. “Dialogue and diplomacy are the only viable path to stability,” Shehbaz added, underscoring the importance of bolstering political and economic links.

Pezeshkian praised Pakistan’s continued support for Iran and reiterated his government’s resolve to expand cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

The Iranian president expressed grief over devastation caused by the recent floods in most parts of Pakistan. He assured, Tehran stands by Islamabad in this ‘difficult time’ and extend all possible support.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir and federal ministers were also present at the meeting.